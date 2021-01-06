Area COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 800; another 950 cases confirmed in Central Texas

(KWTX) - The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 800 Tuesday and another 953 cases were confirmed in the region, pushing the total to 49,660 as capacity reductions loom in six more area counties because of rising hospitalization rates.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 232 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 29% all hospitalizations and filling almost 21% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services advised the counties Tuesday that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions.

At least 179 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 40% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 32% of available beds, well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

DSHS reported six more deaths Tuesday in Bell County, McLennan County health officials reported five additional deaths, and the virus claimed additional lives in Bosque, Coryell, Hill, Leon, Limestone, Milam and Navarro counties, as well.

The virus may have claimed as many as 807 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Tuesday, at least 801 have died including 176 Bell County residents, 11 more than the local count of 165; 18 Bosque County residents; 33 Coryell County residents, 12 more than the local count of 21; 17 Falls County residents; 24 Freestone County residents; 17 Hamilton County residents; 35 Hill County residents; 15 Lampasas County residents; 25 Leon County residents; 29 Limestone County residents; 291 McLennan County residents, one fewer than the local count of 292; 14 Milam County residents, one more that the local count of 13; 12 Mills County residents; 61 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 66; 20 Robertson County residents, and 14 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 250 to 28,219 Tuesday.

DSHS reported another 27,885 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 26,543 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 1,626,568.

Of the total, 314,465 cases were active Tuesday and 1,488,189 patients have recovered.

Statewide, a record 13,308 patients were in hospitals Tuesday, about 350 more than on Monday.

About 14.3 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date positivity rate Tuesday was 20.53%, up from 20.127% on Monday.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is under control.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has opened a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 using Regeneron, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

Patients must meet certain criteria and must be referred by a hospital or doctor.

VACCINATIONS

Frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities are first in line to receive the vaccine in Texas, under Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan, followed in the second phase by residents 65 and older and residents 16 or older with such chronic medical conditions as cancer, kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Tuesday, however, showed that just 3,379 of the 22,610 Bell County residents and just 3,156 of the 17,922 McLennan County residents eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A have been vaccinated so far.

The dashboard Tuesday showed 122 vaccinations have been administered in Bosque County; 538 in Coryell County; 95 in Falls County; 63 in Freestone County; 334 in Hamilton County; 378 in Hill County; 146 in Lampasas County; 146 in Leon County; 107 in Limestone County; 137 in Milam County; 102 in Mills County; 502 in Navarro County; 113 in Robertson County, and 16 in San Saba County.

Statewide 3 million doses have been shipped and 439,052 vaccinations have been administered.

No one in Texas has yet received the second dose of vaccine.

The Bell County Public Health District has created an online waiting list for residents who want to be notified when the district has the vaccine available.

Information about the vaccine in McLennan County is also available online.

Baylor Scott & White Health has created a sign-up page for updates on the scheduling of Phase 1B vaccinations.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 295 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 14,019.

Of the total 2,491 cases were active Tuesday and 11,578 patients have recovered.

The health district reported 165 deaths Tuesday.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 176, an increase of six.

In the state Trauma Service Area that includes Bell County, at least 232 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 29% all hospitalizations and filling almost 21% of available beds.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn received a letter Tuesday from Texas DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt confirming the TSA has COVID-19 hospitalization rate high enough to trigger reductions in business capacity.

Blackburn will hold a news conference Wednesday on the ramifications of the determination.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

Testing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in January at Nolanville’s Central Fire Station at 84 North Main St. Registration is not required.

Holland’s city hall is closed until further notice after some city employees tested positive for the virus.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed a total of 449 cases involving students and 564 involving staff since March 16 and 18 involving students and 78 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case involving a student Tuesday at Alice Douse Elementary; three involving employees at Bellaire Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; two involving employees at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving an employee at Clarke Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; three involving employees at Clifton Park Elementary; three involving employees at Fowler Elementary; two involving employees at Harker Heights Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Hay Branch Elementary; one involving an employee at Induma Elementary, two involving employees at Maude Moore Wood Elementary; one involving an employee at Meadows Elementary; one involving an employee at Mountain View Elementary; one involving an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; two involving employees at Peebles Elementary; one involving an employee at Pershing Park Elementary; two involving employees at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; one involving an employee at Saegert Elementary; three involving employees at Skipcha Elementary; two involving employees at Timber Ridge Elementary; two involving students and four involving employees at Trimmier Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Venable Village Elementary; one involving an employee at Audie Murphy Middle School; one involving an employee at Charles Patterson Middle School; one involving an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; two involving employees at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving an employee at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; two involving students and two involving employees at Manor Middle School; two involving employees at Nolan Middle School; one involving an employee at Palo Alto Middle School; one involving an employee at Rancier Middle School; three involving students and five involving employees at Smith Middle School; one involving a student at Union Grove Middle School; one involving an employee at Ellison High School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Harker Heights High School; two involving students and two involving employees at Killeen High School; two involving students at the KISD Career Center; two involving employees at Shoemaker High School, and 11 involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two cases at Temple High School, one at Lamar Middle School and three involving administrative employees.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two cases at the Belton Early Childhood School; one at Charter Oak Elementary; two at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; one at Lakewood Elementary; two at Leon Heights Elementary; three at Pirtle Elementary; two at Southwest Elementary; one at Belton Middle School; two at Lake Belton Middle School; two at North Belton Middle School; one at South Belton Middle School; 12 at Belton High School; six at Lake Belton High School, and three at non-campus facilities.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Tuesday reported the deaths of five more residents diagnosed with the virus, a 79-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, a 94-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 96-year-old man, increasing the county’s death toll to 292.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 291 deaths.

The health district also reported an additional 237 confirmed cases of the virus, boosting the county’s total to 19,798.

Of the total, 1,353 cases were active Tuesday, 18,153 patients have recovered, and 155 were hospitalized, 28 of them on ventilators.

Ninety eight of the 155 are McLennan County residents.

The most recent cases involve two residents younger than one; eight who range in age from 1 to 10; 19 who range in age from 11 to 17; 36 who range in age from 18 to 25; 16 who range in age from 26 to 29; 40 residents in their 30s; 37 in their 40s; 23 in their 50s; 32 in their 60s; 15 in their 70s and nine in their 80s.

At least 179 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 40% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 32% of available beds, which is well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 19 active cases Tuesday, four involving students, 11 involving staff, three involving faculty and one involving a contractor, and 1,795 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Twelve cases have been confirmed in the past seven days. Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for the virus on Monday and is isolating. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases and cumulative totals of 181 students and 207 employees diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two cases involving students at Castleman Creek Elementary; three involving students and three involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student at Woodway Elementary; two involving students and three involving employees at River Valley Intermediate; four involving students and three involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; six involving student and eight involving employees at Midway Middle School; 15 involving students and seven involving employees at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Tuesday showed three cases involving students at Lorena Primary School; four involving students and two involving employees at Lorena Elementary; one involving a student and three involving employees at Lorena High School, and one involving an employee of a non-campus facility.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one active case at McGregor Primary School; four at McGregor Elementary; five at Isbill Junior High, and seven at McGregor High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 2,164 confirmed cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 557 cases were active Tuesday, 1,586 patients have recovered, and 21 have died.

State data, which includes inmates in Texas prison units, showed 3,614 total cases, 3,008 recoveries and 33 deaths.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed nine cases at Gatesville High School, four involving students; four at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; three cases at Gatesville Intermediate involving employees; six at Gatesville Elementary, five involving students; two cases involving employees at Gatesville Primary; three involving transportation employees, and one involving a maintenance employee.

The Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville was still locked down Tuesday with 107 active cases involving inmates, 14 involving employees, 514 inmates on restriction and 107 inmates in medical isolation.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported four cases involving inmates and 28 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 37 inmates were on medical restriction and four were isolated; six cases involving inmates and 19 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 180 inmates were restricted and six were isolated; 35 cases involving inmates and 68 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 512 inmates were medically restricted and 58 were medically isolated; 54 cases involving inmates and 32 involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 234 inmates were restricted and 54 were isolated, and 11 cases involving inmates and 17 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 339 inmates were restricted and 11 were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,151 confirmed and 59 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data, which showed 17 deaths.

Of the total, 1,016 patients have recovered.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported 41 cases involving inmates and 25 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 453 inmates were restricted and 43 were isolated, and eight cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 45 inmates were restricted.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,103 confirmed and 205 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state, data, which showed a 29th death in the county.

Of the total, 1,109 patients have recovered.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 2,742 confirmed and 1,561 probable cases of the virus Tuesday for a total of 4,303.

Of the total, 3,294 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 66 deaths.

State data showed 61.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 725 confirmed and 125 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 662 patients have recovered and 18 have died.

Freestone County had 635 confirmed and 307 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. Of the total, 821 patients have recovered and 24 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported seven cases involving inmates and nine involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 307 inmates were medically restricted and seven were isolated.

Hamilton County had 460 confirmed and 34 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 386 patients have recovered and 17 have died.

Hill County had 1,894 confirmed and 359 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 1,871 patients have recovered and 35 have died.

Lampasas County had 677 confirmed and 89 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 599 patients have recovered and 15 have died.

Leon County had 582 confirmed and 204 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 654 patients have recovered and 25 have died.

Milam County reported 910 confirmed and 638 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 57 cases were active Tuesday, at least 840 patients have recovered, 17 were hospitalized and 13 have died. State data showed 14 deaths.

Mills County had 260 confirmed and 20 probable cases of the virus Tuesday according to state data, which showed 205 patients have recovered and 12 have died.

Robertson County had 732 confirmed and 211 probable cases of the virus Tuesday according to state data, which showed 774 patients have recovered and 20 have died.

San Saba County had 358 confirmed and 71 probable cases Tuesday, according to state data, which showed at least 774 patients have recovered and 14 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving an inmate and six involving employees Tuesday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where one inmate was medically isolated.

