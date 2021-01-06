Focus Turns to Weekend Cold Front

After today’s cold front, we get a string of some quiet days in Central Texas. We will have cold mornings in the 30s and cool afternoons in the 50s starting tonight and lasting through Saturday. Mornings will be cold, but most of us should stay above freezing until Friday night/Saturday morning as dip down around the freezing mark.

Behind the cold front, we clear our the rain chances and should have three rain-free days. We see mostly sunshine but do have some clouds mixed in as our next storm system starts to approach. Arrival is anticipated for Sunday.

Tomorrow winds will blow in from the north giving us lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Thursday will be a windy day with north winds about 15-25mph & that will add a little extra chill to the air tomorrow.

Sunday will be the next day to keep a close eye on as another cold front swinging through Texas. Timing with this system is still uncertain at the moment but, for now, it looks like Sunday will bring the possibility of widespread rain with the small chance of more frozen precipitation across parts of the state. Will it impact Central Texas? It’s too early for specifics, but the storm may contain enough cold air for rain to change to snow in parts of our area on Sunday. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast closely as we go through the week!

