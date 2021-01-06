Advertisement

Local boy injured in horrifying accident returns to school to delight of classmates

Cooper Guy with “Cooper Bear,” the large stuffed animal that occupied his seat in the classroom...
Cooper Guy with "Cooper Bear," the large stuffed animal that occupied his seat in the classroom while he recovered.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Cooper Guy, 8, who survived a near-fatal motorcycle accident in November, received a warm welcome as he returned to Speegleville Elementary School Tuesday, a day after his third grade classmates started the spring term.

Cooper was never far from the thoughts of fellow students; a large stuffed bear occupied his seat in the classroom while he recovered.

“I let my students know on Monday that Cooper would be returning the next day and they all erupted in cheers,” third grade teacher Amy Cheatham said.

“It was emotional seeing their excitement.”

“We have missed him dearly and although Cooper Bear held his spot, there is no replacing Cooper.”

Cheatham said she was concerned Cooper might be overwhelmed by the return to the classroom, but said he arrived with a joyful attitude and ready to work.

Cooper’s mother, Tiffany, who’s the librarian at Speegleville Elementary, says she prayed for the day her son would return to school.

“We were so nervous but we had a positive day. This is the most positive place to work and they have treated us like family,” she said.

“We are so grateful to God for all the healing and miracles”


Tiffany Guy

The weekend before Thanksgiving Cooper, who is one of the top-ranked motocross riders for his age in the state, was participating in a motocross event at Rocky Ridge Ranch in Decatur.

He raced on Saturday Nov. 21 and finished in third place.

The next day he was on his motorcycle in a common area where participants and their families gathered, traveling at a speed of less than 5 mph as he followed his dad to the track to watch other competitors when, according to witnesses, an adult rider hit him at a speed of more than 25 mph.

Cooper was thrown from his bike and knocked unconscious.

He immediately began having seizures on the ground.

Cooper was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth where doctors told the family he had extensive injuries including a diffuse axonal injury, which is one of the most common and devastating types of brain injuries.

The outcome is frequently coma, and more than 90% of patients with severe diffuse axonal injury never regain consciousness.

But by day three, Cooper woke up.

He made such remarkable improvement he was able to be released from the hospital Dec. 2.

Since he’s been home, Cooper has continued to make progress so much so that his family felt he was ready to return this week to school.

Cooper, who still has physical limitations from the accident as well as memory loss at times, was ready.

“I am having fun doing my math and reading but I can’t really do like athletic things,” Cooper said. “I can’t really run yet but that’ll be in a couple of months.”

Cooper says he believes he survived because of God, the power of prayer and great medical care.

“Thank you, God for healing me and helping me stay alive and thank you doctors that helped me to try and keep me safe from my injuries,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s mom says for now her son is only attending half days at school while he rests up.

His latest MRI showed a couple of areas of damage that cannot be repaired so he’ll continue speech, physical and occupational therapy.

Tiffany says she and her family are forever thankful for the support and prayers and happy the boy they call “their miracle child” is back to school.

“We are so thankful that we have seen so much progress in such a short period of time,” Tiffany said.

"He is leaps and bound ahead of where we thought he would be at this point in recovery. We are so grateful to God for all the healing and miracles that he has done in Cooper."

