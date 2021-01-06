Advertisement

Local circus performer turns to panhandling due to COVID-19 shutdown

Juggling through a pandemic
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:40 AM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The after effects of coronavirus regulations are becoming more conspicuous in Central Texas.

Some people, like circus performer Casey Moore, are getting desperate to the point of having to panhandle and perform for tips to make ends meet.

“This is my last resort,” said Moore. “By the grace of God, I’m just out here trying to make a living, that’s all I’m trying to do.”

Moore has been seen juggling for money at street corners around the Waco area in recent weeks including a busy intersection by the Richland Mall.

“I’m a performer,” said Moore. “I’ve been a performer my whole life and that’s what I do, I love it.”

While panhandling is illegal in Waco, Moore says the pandemic has left him no choice but to make the street his stage.

“I got to do what I got to do, I got bills still,” he said.

Moore grew up in McGregor but now lives in Groesbeck where he owns a circus company with his brother called Circus Ridiculous.

However, he says with festivals shutdown due to the pandemic, it’s run them out of business.

“When corona hit, it took every event we had, took it right away, everything was gone,” said Moore

While this “circus” of struggle was never one he expected or wanted, Moore remains optimistic and thankful to have a talent to fall back on.

“By the grace of God, this is what I get to do,” said Moore.

Moore has a message for others out there who are juggling with struggling, too.

“Just keep with it,” he said. “It won’t be there forever, eventually it’s got to end.”

