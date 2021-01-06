Local nonprofits fear lack of access to lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The upcoming Texas legislative session will be like no other.

Entrance to the Capitol will be limited, big gatherings will be cancelled and regular COVID-19 testing will be encouraged.

There is no word yet on how the House and Senate plan to hear testimony or if virtual testimony will be allowed.

Some local nonprofits are worried the pandemic protocols at the Capitol could mean their concerns are not heard by lawmakers.

“We may not get the face to face time that we typically do,” said Misty Biddick, executive director of Aware Central Texas, a nonprofit that focuses on preventing domestic and child abuse.

“The story needs to be told about how this pandemic has affected our services and also increased the number of individuals who have needed help,” she said. “I really feel it’s important to have that face to face time.”

Michelle Carter, the executive director of Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, said her group has already cancelled its typical Capitol Day in which it explains its legislative priorities to lawmakers.

“We typically have it January — at the latest first week of February — so there’s no way.”

She said that makes this session more complicated but still plans to meet with lawmakers and advocate for more funding in a year that has made money tight.

“We will go anywhere — do anything that we need to do,” Carter said.

Opening day of the 2021 legislative session is Tuesday.

Lawmakers and their guests will be asked to get tested for COVID-19 before entering the Capitol.

Masks will be required in the House chamber and throughout the Capitol.

It is unclear whether masks will be required in the Senate chamber.

