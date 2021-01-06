Rain and storms expected today with an arriving front

The 60s and 70s we’ve been enjoying across Central Texas for the past few days are gone starting today thanks to a strong cold front that’ll swing through during the day. Today’s front will drop temperatures in the morning and in the afternoon below normal through the beginning of next week, but it’ll also give us a high chance of rain. We’re expecting some scattered light rain to form near and east of I-35 during the pre-dawn hours with more scattered showers and even some storms forming during the mid-morning through the mid-afternoon as the front pushes through. We’re expecting the rain chances to really increase after 9 AM until the front exits the area. From roughly 10 AM to 3 PM, an isolated strong storm or two will be possible near and east of I-35 and any strong storms that form may contain gusty winds, heavy rain, or potentially a brief tornado. Today’s severe weather chance is very low and the best potential for severe weather will be centered closer to the Houston Metro area. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s in advance of the front will actually drop into the 50s behind the front with sunshine quickly returning late today. North winds will also gust to near 30 MPH at times behind the front too.

Gorgeous but cool weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the work week. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s tomorrow morning with highs in the mid 50s. As colder air settles in, we’re expecting potentially 5 or 6 mornings in a row with temperatures near and below freezing. We’ll see those cold temperatures Friday morning through the middle of next week. Highs will also be in the 50s each day too but temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s on Sunday as another storm system moves from Northwest Texas to South Texas. The system traverses our area Sunday giving us a good chance for some cold rain. There’s a lot of questions about where the storm system moves, how cold it’ll be, and how long we’ll potentially see rain for. All of those questions will be answered over the coming days, but the potential exists for some snow flakes to mix in with rain Sunday on an isolated basis. Temperatures look to be staying above freezing through most of the day Sunday so if flakes fly, accumulation will be minimal and short-lived.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.