Advertisement

Report: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West preparing to divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen in happier days. The couple is reportedly getting ready...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen in happier days. The couple is reportedly getting ready to split.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are discussing divorce, two sources close to Kardashian said.

The sources also said they’ve been in marriage counseling and living separately for the last few months.

West has been staying at their home in Wyoming, while Kardashian was in California with their four children.

The two got married in 2014.

Sources said there is no drama between the couple, and they are “fully aligned” when it comes to their kids.

CNN has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Grider of Chilton photographed officers as they carried the woman out of the Capitol...
Central Texas man witnessed deadly shooting as Trump supporters stormed US Capitol
Bars that don’t serve food must close, restaurants and businesses must reduce capacity and...
Bars ordered to close, restaurant and business capacity rolled back as area COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Texas Democrats call on Sen. Ted Cruz to resign after he objected to Biden’s victory
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Killeen Dist. 3 City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick died Tuesday Jan. 5.
Local city councilman diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
The state set another record for the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday and at least...
COVID-19: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to increase in Central Texas
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Didn’t get your relief payment yet? You aren’t alone