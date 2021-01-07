10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 1.9.21-1.10.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

New Year...New Home. Visit the Petco in Harker Heights for adoptable dogs and cats! Adoptions are free Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Put on your cowboy hat and boots and giddy-up to the Fire Base Brewing Company in Temple for Name That Tune Bingo: Country Music Edition Saturday night.

There’s a new arcade venue in town, BitBar in Temple. There is a Grand Opening this weekend with unlimited, free play on classic 80′s & 90′s arcade machines.

There’s a live and online auction for farm, ranch and light construction equipment on Saturday. In-person auction is at Live Oak Realty & Auction in Goldthwaite and bidding starts at 9:00 a.m.

Go Geocaching in the Park this weekend! There are 7 geocaching-friendly parks around Copperas Cove.

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are looking for new members. Girl Scout Saturday is a drive-thru event at the Killen Girl Scout Service Center to get more information about the Girl Scout program.

Need a little more football in your life? McLane Stadium hosts the Hays vs Katy High School Football Playoff game Saturday. Tickets are on sale and kickoff is at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday afternoon, Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen is looking for anyone under 18 that can sing and dance for their Moana Jr Auditions.

This weekend, volunteers are needed to remove wreaths placed on the graves of veterans at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. No registration is required to participated in Wreath Retrieval Saturday, which begins at 10:00 a.m.

And this weekend, the Riesel Lion’s Club has a Varmint Hunt going on...the first of a series of three...

