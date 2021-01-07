Advertisement

Baylor parts with offensive line coach after one day

Coach Ryan Pugh
Coach Ryan Pugh(Troy Athletics)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just a day after Baylor announced the hiring of Ryan Pugh as the new offensive line coach, Baylor says they have parted ways.

“Since the recent announcement of Ryan Pugh as Baylor’s offensive line coach, we have decided to move in a different direction,” said Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.

The search is on for a new offensive line coach.

“We are currently in the process of filling the resulting vacancy. We wish Ryan the best in his future endeavors,” added Coach Aranda.

