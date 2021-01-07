Ex-Central Texas jailer arrested after excessive use of force investigation

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Former Bell County Jail corrections officer Clinton Stovall was arrested Thursday after an investigation of a Dec. 28 report of excessive use of force against an inmate.

Stovall was placed on administrative leave after the complaint and on Thursday was “separated from employment with the Bell county Sheriff’s Department effective immediately,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division and Texas Rangers investigated the allegations and sent the findings to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, which issued a complaint charging assault/bodily injury.

Stovall was arrested after reporting to the sheriff’s department Thursday afternoon to meet with investigators.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.