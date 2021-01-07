First case of variant strain of COVID-19 detected in Texas

(KWTX) - The first case of a variant strain of COVID-19 that’s more easily transmissible has been identified in Texas.

The variant was contracted by a man in Harris County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday.

“The fact that this person had no travel history suggests this variant is already circulating in Texas,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner.

“Genetic variations are the norm among viruses, and it’s not surprising that it showed up here given how rapidly it spreads. This should make us all redouble our commitment to the infection prevention practices that we know work: masks any time you’re around people you don’t live with, social distancing, and personal and environmental hygiene.”

The variant was first identified in the fall in the United Kingdom.

Existing evidence suggests that while the variant is more easily spread, it does not cause more severe illness and vaccines are expected to be effective against it.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.