Increasing Winter Weather Chances

We’ve got a few quiet days to end the week/start the weekend before our next weather maker moves in. Friday and Saturday will both be fairly quiet with no rain and cool temperatures. Mornings will begin in the 30s, with daytime highs in the mid 50s during the afternoons. Both days will feature of mix of sun and clouds, but clouds will increase on Saturday night ahead of our next strong cold front.

Sunday will bring our next potential for rain. Widespread rain is likely, but there is also a chance that parts of Central Texas see a wintry mix/snow if the cold air and moisture are able to sync up. Snow chances for us are becoming increasingly more likely as computer models become in better agreement with each run/day. We’re expecting morning temperatures Sunday to start in the upper 30s and low 40s with rain overtaking the area during the morning. As the low moves eastward, we’ll get on the cold side of it and temperatures are expected to fall close to freezing through the afternoon. When temperatures start to fall, we’ll likely see some wet snow mix in with the rain and depending on how temperatures/precipitation line up, it could transition to entirely snow for some. Exactly how long precipitation lasts is a bit uncertain, but we’re expecting precipitation to continue into the early evening.

It’s too early to talk about accumulation totals (other than rain), but we should have a clearer picture tomorrow as our high-resolution computer models get a better grasp on what could happen. We should see the storm system exit the area before sunrise Monday, but temperatures should be below freezing by Monday morning so roads may be slick regardless of what type of precipitation falls.

