Marlin: School district says plan to move STAAR testing online would be big shift

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas education leaders have released a plan to move all STAAR testing online by the 2022-2023 school year, and one local district said that would be a big shift for them.

Marlin ISD superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said currently, about 15% of Marlin students take the STAAR test online, and that’s mainly students who require special accommodations.

Henson said he sees both pros and cons to the proposition.

He said having the opportunity to prepare students throughout the year through assessments online would be a benefit, but he adds it could also be another variable to stand in the way of students being able to demonstrate what they’ve learned.

Henson said another big question for the district would be funding, especially in a time when there are already concerns about how districts will be funded.

“I just want to make sure that as a state and as a district, we’re prepared and understand the initial startup cost and that we will be funded appropriately and supported appropriately to make sure that we have a very smooth transition,” Henson said.

According to a report on the plan released by the state, some districts in the state could have to invest millions of dollars in order to make sure internet access is adequate.

The plan suggests allowing schools to use the Technology and Instructional Materials Allotment funds to help improve connectivity and pay for training. It also outlines the possibility of establishing a matching grant fund to help cover some of the infrastructure costs.

Currently, Marlin ISD is able to provide a Google Chromebook to every student in grades 3-12, but Henson said the district will have to make upgrades to their internet, which could be costly.

“We’re thinking about having an entire school district online at one time taking the assessments,” Henson said.

“We will have to really just make sure and check, how’s our bandwidth going to hold up, how is it going to maintain.”

There is not a final decision yet on if the STAAR tests will move online.

State lawmakers will vote on the plan during the legislative session.

The Texas Education AGency and State Board of Education was required to develop a plan to move tests online as part of House Bill 3906, which was passed in 2019.

