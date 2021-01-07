Missing Central Texas teenager found

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – A Jewett teenager who disappeared four days after Christmas has been found safe, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in an updated Facebook post.

Further details weren’t provided.

Grace Leann Carter, 15, was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 at a home on County Road 362 in Jewett.

She was reported missing at around 7:15 a.m. the same day.

“Based on information received in their investigation, local authorities believe Grace to be in danger if she is not recovered soon,” authorities said in a press release.

Carter is 5-foot-4, weighs about 190 pounds and has dark brown hair and green eyes.

She wears glasses and has a small scar on the left side of her nose.

At the time of her disappearance, she may have been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray tennis shoes.

