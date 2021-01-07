Advertisement

Missing Central Texas teenager found

Grace Leann Carter, 15, was last seen on Dec. 29 at a home in Jewett.
Grace Leann Carter, 15, was last seen on Dec. 29 at a home in Jewett.(Leon County Sheriff's Office photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – A Jewett teenager who disappeared four days after Christmas has been found safe, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in an updated Facebook post.

Further details weren’t provided.

Grace Leann Carter, 15, was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 at a home on County Road 362 in Jewett.

She was reported missing at around 7:15 a.m. the same day.

“Based on information received in their investigation, local authorities believe Grace to be in danger if she is not recovered soon,” authorities said in a press release.

Carter is 5-foot-4, weighs about 190 pounds and has dark brown hair and green eyes.

She wears glasses and has a small scar on the left side of her nose.

At the time of her disappearance, she may have been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray tennis shoes.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Grider of Chilton photographed officers as they carried the woman out of the Capitol...
Central Texas man witnessed deadly shooting as Trump supporters stormed US Capitol
Bars that don’t serve food must close, restaurants and businesses must reduce capacity and...
Bars ordered to close, restaurant and business capacity rolled back as area COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Texas Democrats call on Sen. Ted Cruz to resign after he objected to Biden’s victory
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Killeen Dist. 3 City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick died Tuesday Jan. 5.
Local city councilman diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Latest News

The state set another record for the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday and at least...
COVID-19: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to increase in Central Texas
Flies and a warm refrigerator caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card for Jan. 7, 2021
The victim, to whom officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, was taken to Scott &...
Shooting sends victim to local hospital, suspect remains at large
Ex-corrections officer Clinton Stovall was arrested after reporting to the sheriff’s department...
Ex-Central Texas jailer arrested after excessive use of force investigation
A report of a shirtless man wearing a trench coat and carrying a large butcher’s knife led to a...
Report of suspicious man in trench coat with knife leads to search, school lockdown