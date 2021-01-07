Advertisement

No. 2 Baylor is 10-0 after 76-61 win over Oklahoma

Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (AP) -MaCio Teague scored 17 points, Matthew Mayer had 16 and No. 2 Baylor improved to 10-0 for only the fifth time in team history. The Bears led throughout in a 76-61 win over Oklahoma.

The Bears have won all of their games by double digits.

Baylor coach Scott Drew got his 372nd career victory, one more win than his father, former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew had in his 22 seasons as a head coach. Scott Drew has 352 wins in 18 seasons with the Bears, after 20 wins in one season at Valpo.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Grider of Chilton photographed officers as they carried the woman out of the Capitol...
Central Texas man witnessed deadly shooting as Trump supporters stormed US Capitol
Bars that don’t serve food must close, restaurants and businesses must reduce capacity and...
Bars ordered to close, restaurant and business capacity rolled back as area COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Texas Democrats call on Sen. Ted Cruz to resign after he objected to Biden’s victory
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Killeen Dist. 3 City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick died Tuesday Jan. 5.
Local city councilman diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Latest News

NaLyssa Smith
Baylor WBB’s Smith Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Coach Ryan Pugh
Baylor parts with offensive line coach after one day
Richland Springs vs Balmorhea
Richland Springs vs Balmorhea