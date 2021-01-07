No. 2 Baylor is 10-0 after 76-61 win over Oklahoma

WACO, Texas (AP) -MaCio Teague scored 17 points, Matthew Mayer had 16 and No. 2 Baylor improved to 10-0 for only the fifth time in team history. The Bears led throughout in a 76-61 win over Oklahoma.

The Bears have won all of their games by double digits.

Baylor coach Scott Drew got his 372nd career victory, one more win than his father, former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew had in his 22 seasons as a head coach. Scott Drew has 352 wins in 18 seasons with the Bears, after 20 wins in one season at Valpo.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.