Report of suspicious man in trench coat with knife leads to search, school lockdown

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A report of a shirtless man wearing a trench coat and carrying a large butcher’s knife led to a police search, a business evacuation and a precautionary school lockdown Thursday in Temple.

The man, whom police identified as Geohn Fitzgerald, 36, was spotted at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the Golden Corral restaurant along Interstate 35.

Officers made contact with Fitzgerald and took the knife away, police said, but then Fitzgerald fled and ran toward an area near Smith Supply Co. in the 5200 block of Midway Drive.

Nearby Bonham Middle School was temporarily locked down, the business was evacuated and a K-9 team was brought to sweep the building.

The man wasn’t inside, but surveillance video from the business’ security cameras showed him running around the building and into a creek bed along which officers and the dog tracked him.

They found him in the area of Robinhood and Valley View drives southeast of the business.

The man, who was named in outstanding warrants charging evading arrest, was suffering from dehydration was taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be checked out.

