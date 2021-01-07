Restaurant Report Card for Jan. 7, 2021

(KWTX) - Quick Track #64, also known as the Sunoco Gas Station on Sanger Avenue in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

One of the refrigerators wasn’t turned on.

The health worker said the food felt like it was at room temperature.

All of it had to be thrown away.

There was an infestation of sewer flies near the coffee station and the areas around it were dirty, along with the bathrooms.

This business had to go through a re-inspection, which it passed.

Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ in Waco got a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the health inspector, the beef had to be reheated to the proper temperature in the barbeque pit.

Apparently, it wasn’t warm enough.

Also, there were dark particles inside the soda machine nozzles that needed to be cleaned.

The restaurant had to go through a re-inspection, which it passed with flying colors.

Kenny B’s Sandbar Cafe in China Spring got a 96 on a recent inspection.

There was grease on under the fryers and on the floors that needed to be cleaned up.

The business also needed the proper soap and paper towels at the hand-washing sink, and to remember not to let the mop water just sit around, but instead to dispose of it after use.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Korean BBQ Kitchen at 2447 North Main St. in Belton.

From edamame to miso soup, to spicy pork tacos to bento boxes, this place seems to be a Bell County favorite.

And this is really interesting.

This business has BBQ grill tables where you can watch your food being prepared for you.

If you are nearby, you may want to check them out.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.