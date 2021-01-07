Shooting sends victim to local hospital, suspect remains at large

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police were looking for a suspect Thursday evening after a shooting in Copperas Cove that sent one person to a local hospital.

Officers found the male victim after responding to a report of the shooting just before 12:45 p.m. in the area of Donna and Hughes avenues, police said.

The victim, to whom officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222 or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

Tips may also be submitted online.

