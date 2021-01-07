US Marshals Service task force arrests teenager wanted in deadly local shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested a Waco teenager early Thursday in connection with a shooting in October that left a local man dead.

Ocie Bernett, 18, was arrested at around 1 a.m. on a warrant charging murder that stems from the shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas.

Officers who responded at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15 to a report of gunfire and screaming in a South Waco neighborhood found Thomas in the 2600 block of South 14th Street.

He later died at a local hospital.

Two other suspects have been identified in the deadly shooting, Officer Garen Bynum said Thursday.

He provided no further details.

