Alert issued for missing Texas man who may be in danger

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) The Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR alert Friday for a missing Texas man.

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the 5800 block of Briar Creek Road in Tyler.

Authorities believe his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety,” the alert says.

Stiefer is 5-foot-9, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He may be driving a red 2014 Mazda 6 with Texas license GXB1645.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1072.

The Texas Legislature established the Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program in 2019 to assist law enforcement in finding and rescuing missing or kidnapped adults.

