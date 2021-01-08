Advertisement

Alert issued for missing Texas man who may be in danger

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Tyler. He may be driving a...
Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Tyler. He may be driving a red 2014 Mazda 6 with Texas license GXB1645.(Texas DPS photos)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) The Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR alert Friday for a missing Texas man.

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the 5800 block of Briar Creek Road in Tyler.

Authorities believe his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety,” the alert says.

Stiefer is 5-foot-9, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He may be driving a red 2014 Mazda 6 with Texas license GXB1645.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1072.

The Texas Legislature established the Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program in 2019 to assist law enforcement in finding and rescuing missing or kidnapped adults.

