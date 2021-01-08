Advertisement

Baylor men’s basketball associate head coach leads prayer for unity

By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Before Baylor’s game against Oklahoma Wednesday night, there was a moment of prayer at the Ferrell Center unlike any before.

It was led by Baylor Associate Head Coach Jerome Tang.

Following the events at the Capitol yesterday, Coach Tang felt like something needed to be said, so he led a prayer before tipoff. That prayer was for unity in this country.

”We ask for wisdom and grace and mercy to be poured down in Washington, D.C. right now,” prayed Coach Jerome Tang.

After a day full of disheartening images, uplifting words filled the Ferrell Center.

“This was something that I felt needed to be done for both teams and for our fans. There were people there with heavy hearts,” explained Tang.

Jerome Tang is in his 18th year coaching at Baylor, but before he arrived in Waco he was a youth pastor for eight years while coaching at a private Christian high school.

Basketball has always been a ministry for me, and that ministry continues at Baylor.

“You know prayer is apart of our program. We open every game every practice with prayer. We believe in the power of prayer,” said Tang.

That’s why last night, Tang says he chose to pray for people in this country to come together.

“You know the political climate there are too many people that emphasize the differences and not find common ground. We can all have differences. Some people like Texas barbecue some people like Kansas barbecue, but we can agree there is a common ground that we can all enjoy and that was the whole premise of the thing,” added Tang.

Coach Tang thanked head coach Scott Drew and Baylor athletic directors for allowing him to pray and trusting him.

