Central Texas veteran says Washington riot ‘hurts our heart’

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892 Commander Willie Keller, Jr. says several veterans who gathered at the post Wednesday were shocked as they watched demonstrators storm the U.S. Capitol.

“We had a Korean veteran in here, two Vietnam war veterans, a Medal of Honor recipient and three Purple Heart recipients in here. All of us are on different ends of the spectrum politically but we were all united as one, as Americans” Keller said.

“All the stories started trickling of what we did in service to protect our families. We’re fighting for a purpose when we go to other countries to secure the right for our politicians to do what they do on the hill whether we like it or not,” he said.

He says the actions in Washington were not acceptable.

“We kicked in enough walls in Vietnam we kicked in enough walls in Iraq and Afghanistan. We’re not kicking in our own walls. As a service member we fought to secure America.”

For Killeen VFW Commander Kevin Williams, it was upsetting to see fellow veterans among the intruders.

“There were a lot of American flags out there, a lot of former soldiers out there. I still have an obligation to defend our way of life and to defending the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, those veterans that were out there violated that oath,” Williams said.

“It hurts our heart that we serve our country and to have people take advantage of the freedom of speech and feel they’re above the law,” Keller said.

