COVID-19: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to increase in Central Texas

(KWTX) - The state set another record for the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday and at least 435 patients were hospitalized in Central Texas where more than 760 new confirmed cases and at least 15 more deaths were reported.

At least 13,784 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals Thursday, almost 250 more than the record 13,628 who were hospitalized Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 229 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling about 22% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services advised the counties Tuesday that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions.

At least 206 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 42% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 34% of available beds, well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Freestone, Leon, Navarro and Robertson counties are also in Trauma Service Areas in which hospitalization rates exceed 15%.

Another 762 confirmed cases of the virus were reported Thursday in Central Texas, boosting the regional total to 51,238.

Bell County reported a dozen additional deaths Thursday, after the state resolved a glitch in providing death certificate data, and more deaths were reported in Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Leon, McLennan and Navarro counties, as well.

The virus may have claimed as many as 828 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Thursday, at least 826 have died including 179 Bell County residents, two more than the local count of 165; 18 Bosque County residents; 34 Coryell County residents, 13 more than the local count of 21; 19 Falls County residents; 25 Freestone County residents; 18 Hamilton County residents; 36 Hill County residents; 15 Lampasas County residents; 26 Leon County residents; 31 Limestone County residents; 300 McLennan County residents, four more than the local count of 296; 15 Milam County residents, one more that the local count of 14; 12 Mills County residents; 63 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 68; 21 Robertson County residents, and 14 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 393 to 28,938 on Thursday.

DSHS reported another 20,105 cases of the virus Thursday, 19,598 of them new.

Of the total 326,600 cases were active Thursday and 1,522,105 patients have recovered.

About 14.45 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date positivity rate Thursday was 20.68%, up from 20.21% on Wednesday.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is under control.

The first case of the variant strain of COVID-19 that’s more easily transmissible has been identified in Texas.

The variant was contracted by a man in Harris County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday.

“The fact that this person had no travel history suggests this variant is already circulating in Texas,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner.

“Genetic variations are the norm among viruses, and it’s not surprising that it showed up here given how rapidly it spreads. This should make us all redouble our commitment to the infection prevention practices that we know work: masks any time you’re around people you don’t live with, social distancing, and personal and environmental hygiene.”

Existing evidence suggests that while the variant is more easily spread, it does not cause more severe illness and vaccines are expected to be effective against it.

VACCINATIONS

Next week the state will direct most of the vaccine it receives to “large providers who can vaccinate a total of more than 100,000 people,” the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a press release Thursday.

“As the vaccination effort continues to expand to people who are at a greater risk of hospitalization and death, in addition to front-line health care workers, these vaccination hubs will provide people in those priority populations with identifiable sites where vaccination is occurring and a simpler way to sign-up for an appointment with each provider,” DSHS said.

The large providers, which will be identified later this week, will vaccinate healthcare workers, residents who are 65 or older and those with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe disease or death.

The large providers and smaller sites will receive a total of about 200,000 doses next week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Thursday showed 1.36 million doses of vaccine have been shipped and 527,533 initial and 13,979 secondary vaccinations have been administered.

Frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities are first in line to receive the vaccine in Texas, under Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan, followed in the second phase by residents 65 and older and residents 16 or older with such chronic medical conditions as cancer, kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

DSHS reported Thursday that 3,713 of 22,610 Bell residents eligible under Phase 1A have been vaccinated and that seven have received the second dose and that 3,858 of 17,922 eligible McLennan County residents have been vaccinated and that six have received the second dose.

The dashboard Thursday showed the administration of 226 initial vaccinations and two secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 638 initial vaccinations and one secondary vaccination in Coryell County; 129 initial vaccinations in Falls County; 80 in Freestone County; 494 in Hamilton County; 459 initial vaccinations and four secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 175 initial vaccinations in Lampasas County; 175 initial vaccinations and one secondary vaccination in Leon County; 156 initial vaccinations in Limestone County; 218 initial vaccinations in Milam County; 159 in Mills County; 613 initial vaccinations and three secondary vaccinations in Navarro County; 150 initial vaccinations in Robertson County, and 17 in San Saba County.

Baylor University has received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is being administered to Health Center staff, medical personnel, emergency responders, and School of Nursing faculty, staff and students who work in hospital settings under Phase 1A of the state’s plan.

The Bell County Public Health District has created an online waiting list for residents who want to be notified when the district has the vaccine available.

Information about the vaccine in McLennan County is also available online.

Baylor Scott & White Health has created a sign-up page for updates on the scheduling of Phase 1B vaccinations.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

VACCINE PROVIDER MAP

TEXAS VACCINE INFORMATION

BELL COUNTY VACCINE REGISTRATION

MCLENNAN COUNTY VACCINE INFORMATION

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Thursday reported 12 deaths that occurred over the past three weeks, a Harker Heights man in his 70s, a Temple woman in her 80s, a Killeen man in his 60s, a Temple man in his 70s, a Killeen woman in her 80s, a Belton woman in her 90s, two Temple women in their 90s, a Killeen woman in her 70s, a Bell County man in his 40s, and two Killeen women in their 80s.

The 12 deaths weren’t reported locally because of a state glitch in delivering death certificates.

The deaths raised the virus’ toll in the county to 177, according to local data

The health district also reported an additional 340 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, 296 of them new.

Of the total, 2,970 cases were active Thursday and 11,815 patients have recovered.

Killeen Dist. 3 City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick, 73, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late December, has died, the city announced Wednesday. Kilpatrick was admitted last month to AdventHealth Central Texas and was later moved from intensive care to the hospital’s Critical Care Unit. Funeral services were pending.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 229 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling about 22% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services advised the counties Tuesday that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The temporary restrictions and rollbacks will remain in place until COVID-19 hospitalizations drop.

Because of the restrictions, Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen will close Monday and will remain closed until further notice, but limited virtual and drive-thru activities may be planned, and senior pickleball will continue at the Family Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Participants must be senior center members and must provide paddles and pickleballs.

Bars that don’t serve food must close, restaurants and businesses must reduce capacity and elective surgeries are on hold in Bell County as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Wednesday. The bar closure order affects 43 of the more than 300 bars in Bell County, Blackburn said during a virtual news conference Wednesday. The 43 bars hold only mixed drink permits. Restaurants and businesses must roll back capacity from 75% to 50%. Occupancy limits don’t apply to churches, schools, hair salons and essential services, he said.

A temporary drive-thru state testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Online registration is required.

Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in January at Nolanville’s Central Fire Station at 84 North Main St. Registration is not required.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

Holland’s city hall is closed until further notice after some city employees tested positive for the virus.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed a cumulative total of 193 cases since Aug. 1. Spring classes begin on Jan. 11.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday reported 23 positive tests for the virus since March, 17 involving students. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester, which starts on Jan. 19.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed a total of 459 cases involving students and 578 involving staff since March 16, and 18 involving students and 66 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case involving a student Wednesday at Alice Douse Elementary; one involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving an employee at Clarke Elementary; two involving students at Clear Creek Elementary; two involving employees at Fowler Elementary; three involving employees at Harker Heights Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Hay Branch Elementary; one involving a student at Haynes Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Maude Moore Wood Elementary; one involving an employee at Maxdale Elementary; one involving an employee at Meadows Elementary; one involving an employee at Mountain View Elementary; two involving employees at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; two involving employees at Peebles Elementary; one involving an employee at Pershing Park Elementary; one involving an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; two involving employees at Saegert Elementary; two involving employees at Skipcha Elementary; one involving an employee at Timber Ridge Elementary; two involving students and three involving employees at Trimmier Elementary; three involving students and three involving employees at Venable Village Elementary; one involving a student at Willow Springs Elementary; one involving an employee at Charles Patterson Middle School; one involving an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; three involving employees at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving an employee at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; two involving students and one involving an employee at Manor Middle School; three involving employees at Nolan Middle School; one involving an employee at Palo Alto Middle School; three involving employees at Smith Middle School; two involving students and one involving an employee at Ellison High School; two involving employees at Harker Heights High School; two involving students and three involving employees at Killeen High School; one involving a student at the KISD Career Center; one involving a student at Pathways; two involving employees at Shoemaker High School, and seven involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed three cases at Temple High School, two at Lamar Middle School, two at Travis Middle School; one at Jefferson Elementary, one at Scott Elementary, and two at an administrative facility.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed three cases at the Belton Early Childhood School; one at Charter Oak Elementary; two at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; two at Leon Heights Elementary; one at Miller Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; three at Southwest Elementary; one at Sparta Elementary; two at Tarver Elementary; three at Belton Middle School; three at Lake Belton Middle School; four at North Belton Middle School; four at South Belton Middle School; 16 at Belton High School; 10 at Lake Belton High School, and six at non-campus facilities.

BELL COUNTY VACCINE REGISTRATION

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Thursday reported a 296th death from the virus, a 72-year-old woman.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed

The health district also reported 297 additional cases of the virus Thursday, 230 of them new, increasing the county’s total to 20,303.

Of the total, 1,489 cases were active on Thursday, 18,518 patients have recovered, and 158 were hospitalized, 36 of them on ventilators.

Of the 158, 103 are McLennan County residents.

At least 206 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 42% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 34% of available beds, which is well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The most recent cases involve two residents younger than a year old; 12 who range in age from 1 to 10; 38 who range in age from 18 to 25; 19 who range in age from 26 to 29; 48 residents in their 30s; 51 residents in their 40s; 32 residents in their 50s; 30 in their 60s; 23 in their 70s, and 26 who are 80 or older.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Thursday showed 33 active cases, 14 involving students, 16 involving staff, two involving faculty and one involving a contractor, and 23 positive tests in the past seven days. Since Aug. 1, 1,855 have tested positive for the virus. Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive on Monday and is isolating. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Thursday showed 15 active cases, nine involving students. In the past three weeks, 245 cases have been confirmed, 190 of which involve employees. Faculty and staff returned to campus Monday. Spring semester classes start on Jan. 11. The college says it will continue to offer classes in blended-hybrid and online formats.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed cumulative totals of 182 students and 213 employees diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard showed one active case at Bell’s Hill Elementary; one at Cedar Ridge Elementary; one at Mountainview Elementary; one at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at G.W. Carver Middle School, and two at Waco High School.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed one case involving a student at Castleman Creek Elementary; three involving students and three involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; one involving a student at South Bosque Elementary; four involving students and two involving employees at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student at Woodway Elementary; two involving students and three involving employees at River Valley Intermediate; five involving students and four involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; six involving students and eight involving employees at Midway Middle School; 12 involving students and one involving an employee at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Thursday showed two cases involving students at Lorena Primary School; five involving students and two involving employees at Lorena Elementary, and one involving a student and four involving employees at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two cases at McGregor Primary School; three at McGregor Elementary; six at Isbill Junior High, and six at McGregor High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY VACCINE INFORMATION

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 2,186 confirmed cases Thursday.

Of the total, 432 cases were active, 1,742 patients have recovered, and 21 have died.

State data, which includes Texas prison inmates, showed 3,652 total confirmed and 108 probable cases.

Of the total, 3,138 patients have recovered and 34 have died, according to state data.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 229 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling almost 22% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services advised the counties Tuesday that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell County Judge Roger Miller says the restrictions are in effect in his county, but says he’s seeking an exemption from the governor’s office on bar closings.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 11 cases involving students and three involving employees at Cove High School; one involving an employee at Crossroads High; three involving students and one involving an employee at Cove Junior High; one involving a student and two involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; three involving students at Clement Parsons Elementary; four involving students and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at House Creek Elementary; three involving students and four involving employees at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and seven involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 10 cases at Gatesville High School, five involving students; three at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; 10 cases at Gatesville Intermediate, seven involving students; 13 at Gatesville Elementary, eight involving students; seven cases at Gatesville Primary, five involving students; three involving transportation employees, and one involving a maintenance employee.

The Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville was still locked down Thursday with 107 active cases involving inmates, 13 involving employees, 509 inmates on restriction and 107 inmates in medical isolation.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported seven cases involving inmates and 29 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 152 inmates were on medical restriction and nine were isolated; five cases involving inmates and 22 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 183 inmates were restricted and five were isolated; 99 cases involving inmates and 73 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 512 inmates were medically restricted and 103 were medically isolated; 54 cases involving inmates and 30 involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 234 inmates were restricted and 54 were isolated, and five cases involving inmates and 18 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 149 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,166 confirmed and 62 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, 1,033 patients have recovered and a 19th has died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported 41 cases involving inmates and 24 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 571 inmates were restricted and 45 were isolated, and eight cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 23 inmates were restricted.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,126 confirmed and 208 probable cases Thursday, according to state data.

Of the total, 1,140 patients have recovered.

State data showed 31 residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 2,798 confirmed cases and 225 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data.

Of the total, 3,350 patients have recovered.

Local data showed two additional deaths for a total of 68.

State data showed 63 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 732 confirmed and 125 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 702 patients have recovered and 18 have died.

Freestone County had 647 confirmed and 311 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. Of the total, 842 patients have recovered and a 25th has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported seven cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 226 inmates were medically restricted and seven were isolated.

Hamilton County had 465 confirmed and 34 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 408 patients have recovered and an 18th has died.

Hill County had 1,939 confirmed and 359 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 1,915 patients have recovered and a 36th has died. The Hill College dashboard Thursday showed no active cases. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Thursday showed one case involving a student at Franklin Elementary; two involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Elementary; eight involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate; six involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Junior High, and nine involving students and three involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 708 confirmed and 88 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 638 patients have recovered and 15 have died.

Leon County had 594 confirmed and 205 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 684 patients have recovered and a 26th has died.

Milam County reported 936 confirmed and 641 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 66 cases were active Thursday, at least 856 patients have recovered, 18 were hospitalized and 14 have died. State data showed 15 deaths.

Mills County had 275 confirmed and 22 probable cases of the virus Thursday according to state data, which showed 219 patients have recovered and 12 have died.

Robertson County had 748 confirmed and 225 probable cases of the virus Thursday according to state data, which showed 802 patients have recovered and 21 have died.

San Saba County had 364 confirmed and 75 probable cases Thursday, according to state data, which showed at least 802 patients have recovered and 14 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported two cases involving inmates and six involving employees Thursday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 25 inmates were restricted and two were medically isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.