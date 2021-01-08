COVID-19 claims life of local high school science teacher

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Ellison High School science teacher Cathy Falkner, who was last on campus on Nov. 20 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, died Thursday night, the Killeen ISD announced Friday.

Falkner was hospitalized in December, district spokeswoman Taina Maya said.

“Despite the illness, Ms. Falkner’s main concern was for her students and their continued success in her class. Her dedication educating students will be greatly missed,” Maya said.

Support services were made available Friday for students and staff at the school.

Since March 16, 2020, 585 KISD employees have tested positive for the virus.

An educator was among the first victims of the virus in Central Texas.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry died of complications from the virus on March 31 in Waco.

