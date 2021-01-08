Advertisement

Eric Mateos Named Baylor Offensive Line Coach

19FTB vs Boise State 8348 19FTB vs Boise State 2019 BYU Football vs #14 Boise...
19FTB vs Boise State 8348 19FTB vs Boise State 2019 BYU Football vs #14 Boise State BYU-28 BSU-25 October 19, 2019 Photo by Madeline Mortensen/BYU Brigham Young Universityday(Madeline Mortensen/BYU | Madeline Mortensen/BYU)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eric Mateos has been named Offensive Line coach at Baylor, head coach Dave Aranda announced Friday.

“I have known Eric for several years,” Aranda said. “The thing that I admire most about him is the tremendous job he does developing cohesiveness, earning trust and getting buy-in with his groups. His offensive line units love him, and they play incredibly hard for him.”

Mateos joins Baylor following two successful seasons at BYU from 2019-20.

While in Provo, he molded a BYU offensive line that anchored one of the top offenses in the country in 2020. BYU finished its season ranked in the top 15 in 10 different statistical categories including scoring (3rd, 43.5 ppg), total offense (7th, 522.2 ypg) and passing offense (8th, 332.1 ppg).

“I am very grateful to Baylor University, Coach Aranda, and Mr. Rhoades for this fantastic opportunity to coach the offensive line for such a prestigious program,” Mateos said. “I am excited to pour my heart into our players and compete for championships with a top-notch coaching staff. I am thrilled to see so many great friends and coaches that mentor the elite high school athletes around the state. Gillian and I look forward to building our first home together in Waco with the amazing people of Texas.”

Mateos spent two seasons from 2017-18 as the offensive line coach at Texas State where he had an All-Sun Belt performer each of his two years.

Prior to his stint with the Bobcats, Mateos served as the tight ends coach at LSU in 2016 after starting the season as an offensive line graduate assistant under Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Before joining Grimes at LSU, Mateos worked under Sam Pittman at Arkansas from 2013-15.

He began his coaching career as an assistant offensive line coach at Southwest Baptist in 2011 before serving a one-year stint in 2012 as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Hutchinson Community College.

A two-year starter at Southwest Baptist, Mateos was the starting center and team captain in 2009 and 2010. He earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations at Southwest Baptist in 2011 and a master’s degree from Arkansas in 2015. Mateos is engaged to Gillian Chavez.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellison High School science teacher Cathy Falkner died Thursday night.
COVID-19 claims life of local high school science teacher
The woman was struck and killed after walking into the path of an oncoming car on East Rancier...
Woman struck, killed while crossing busy local street identified
Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Tyler. He may be driving a...
Alert issued for missing Texas man who may be in danger
Longtime Waco educator Lester McDowell died Thursday at the age of 69.
Longtime Central Texas educator dies at 69
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Gen. Mark Milley
Pelosi asks Pentagon chief about precautions with Trump and nuclear strikes

Latest News

Associate Head Coach Jerome Tang leads a prayer at the Ferrell Center before Baylor's game...
Baylor men’s basketball associate head coach leads prayer for unity
Trestan Ebner
Trestan Ebner tabbed Walter Camp second team All-American
NaLyssa Smith
Baylor WBB’s Smith Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
Coach Scott Drew and Coach Homer Drew
Baylor Basketball: Head Coach Scott Drew reaches unique milestone