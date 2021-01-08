Advertisement

Longtime Central Texas educator dies at 69

By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral services were pending Friday evening for longtime Waco educator Lester McDowell, who served as a teacher, a school principal and in retirement as a “go-to” administrator on eight separate campuses.

McDowell died Thursday at the age of 69.

The cause of death wasn’t available Friday.

Services are pending at McDowell Funeral Home in Waco, which he owned.

McDowell started his career with the Waco ISD in 1976 as a teacher at Brook Avenue Elementary School and taught there and at G.L. Wiley Middle School and G.W. Carver Middle School for the next 13 years before going on to serve as an assistant principal at G.W. Carver and then as principal at Lake Waco Elementary School, Provident Heights Elementary and Wiley Middle School, which he led from 1999 until his retirement in 2003.

He served as a temporary administrator from 2014 to 2020 at eight WISD campuses, most recently during the first three months of 2020 at Alta Vista Elementary School, whose principal, Lindsey Helton, remembers him as “always full of joy.”

“He developed strong relationships with our students and staff and supported the school with a positive attitude and lots of energy,” she said.

“Waco ISD extends our thoughts and prayers to Mr. McDowell’s friends and family as they mourn,” the district said in a Facebook post.

“Undoubtedly, Mr. McDowell left a legacy at Waco ISD and made a profound impact on countless students and staff with his sense of humor, kindness, dedication, supportive leadership and caring service to his campuses and community.”

