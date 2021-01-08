Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 29,000, McLennan County’s tops 300, hospitalization rates remain high

(KWTX) - The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased to more than 29,300 Friday, McLennan County’s rose to more than 300 and hospitalization rates remain high here and around the state as the Texas Department of State Health Services prepares to establish mass vaccination hubs next week.

At least 13,921 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals Friday, almost 140 more than the record 13,784 who were hospitalized on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling about 21% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the counties that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions.

At least 202 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 44% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 32% of available beds, well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Freestone, Leon, Navarro and Robertson counties are also in Trauma Service Areas in which hospitalization rates exceed 15%.

Another 525 confirmed cases of the virus were reported Thursday in Central Texas, boosting the regional total to 51,763.

McLennan County officials reported six additional deaths Thursday, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to more than 300.

In Bell County Ellison High School science teacher Cathy Falkner, who was last on campus on Nov. 20 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, died Thursday night, the Killeen ISD announced Friday. Falkner was hospitalized in December, district spokeswoman Taina Maya said.

The virus may have claimed as many as 830 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Thursday, at least 826 have died including 179 Bell County residents, two more than the local count of 165; 18 Bosque County residents; 34 Coryell County residents, 13 more than the local count of 21; 19 Falls County residents; 25 Freestone County residents; 18 Hamilton County residents; 36 Hill County residents; 15 Lampasas County residents; 26 Leon County residents; 31 Limestone County residents; 300 McLennan County residents, two fewer than the local count of 302; 15 Milam County residents, one more that the local count of 14; 12 Mills County residents; 63 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 68; 21 Robertson County residents, and 14 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 372 to 29, 310 on Friday.

DSHS reported another 17,784 confirmed cases of the virus Friday, 17,335 of them new.

Of the total 334,711 cases were active Friday and 1,536,690 patients have recovered.

About 14.5 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date positivity rate Friday was 20.01%, down from 20.68% on Thursday.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is under control.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, was briefed Friday in Austin on the state’s vaccine rollout.

“Amid all the tragedies brought on by this pandemic, the emergency management and health care workers in Texas continue to give me great hope,” he said.

“Brighter days are ahead for Texas, but in the meantime we must continue to wear masks, socially distance, and help our fellow Texans get through this together.”

VACCINATIONS

The Texas Department of State Health Services will publish a list on Sunday of hub sites to which vaccines will be directed next week in order to step up the pace of vaccination in Texas, which, as of Friday, had received 1.488 million doses of the vaccine.

A total of 589,332 residents have been vaccinated so far.

DSHS says it will direct most of the vaccine it receives to “large providers who can vaccinate a total of more than 100,000 people” next week.

“As the vaccination effort continues to expand to people who are at a greater risk of hospitalization and death, in addition to front-line health care workers, these vaccination hubs will provide people in those priority populations with identifiable sites where vaccination is occurring and a simpler way to sign-up for an appointment with each provider,” DSHS said.

The vaccine will be administered at the hub sites to healthcare workers, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, residents who are 65 or older and those with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe disease or death.

The large providers and smaller sites will receive a total of about 200,000 doses next week.

Frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities are first in line to receive the vaccine in Texas, under Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan, followed in the second phase by residents 65 and older and residents 16 or older with such chronic medical conditions as cancer, kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Friday showed that 4,219 of 22,610 Bell County residents eligible under Phase 1A have been vaccinated and that 83 have received the second dose and that 4,211 of 17,922 eligible McLennan County residents have been vaccinated and that 29 have received the second dose.

The dashboard Friday showed the administration of 254 initial vaccinations and two secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 713 initial vaccinations and one secondary vaccination in Coryell County; 142 initial vaccinations in Falls County; 134 in Freestone County; 534 in Hamilton County; 531 initial vaccinations and five secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 272 initial vaccinations in Lampasas County; 203 initial vaccinations and one secondary vaccination in Leon County; 272 initial vaccinations in Limestone County; 238 initial vaccinations in Milam County; 170 in Mills County; 657 initial vaccinations and four secondary vaccinations in Navarro County; 185 initial vaccinations in Robertson County, and 20 in San Saba County.

Baylor University has received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is being administered to Health Center staff, medical personnel, emergency responders, and School of Nursing faculty, staff and students who work in hospital settings under Phase 1A of the state’s plan.

The Bell County Public Health District has created an online waiting list for residents who want to be notified when the district has the vaccine available.

Information about the vaccine in McLennan County is also available online.

Baylor Scott & White Health has created a sign-up page for updates on the scheduling of Phase 1B vaccinations.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

VACCINE PROVIDER MAP

TEXAS VACCINE INFORMATION

CROWDSOURCED INFORMATION ABOUT VACCINATION SITES

BELL COUNTY VACCINE REGISTRATION

MCLENNAN COUNTY VACCINE INFORMATION

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 220 additional confirmed cases of the virus Friday, 158 of which are new.

Of the total, 3,081 cases were active Friday and 11,924 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 177 deaths.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 179 deaths.

“We want to remind everyone to please social distance, wear your face covering if you cannot, wash your hands and stay home if you feel ill,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Friday.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling about 21% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the counties that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The temporary restrictions and rollbacks will remain in place until COVID-19 hospitalizations drop.

Because of the restrictions, Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen will close Monday and will remain closed until further notice, but limited virtual and drive-thru activities may be planned, and senior pickleball will continue at the Family Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Participants must be senior center members and must provide paddles and pickleballs.

A temporary drive-thru state testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Online registration is required.

Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in January at Nolanville’s Central Fire Station at 84 North Main St. Registration is not required.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

Holland’s city hall is closed until further notice after some city employees tested positive for the virus.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed a cumulative total of 193 cases since Aug. 1. Spring classes begin on Monday.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday reported one active case involving a student and 24 positive tests for the virus since March, 18 involving students. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester, which starts on Jan. 19.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed a total of 471 cases involving students and 585 involving staff since March 16, and 28 involving students and 70 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case involving an employee Friday at Alice Douse Elementary; one involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Clarke Elementary; one involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Clifton Park Elementary; one involving an employee at Fowler Elementary; three involving employees at Harker Heights Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Hay Branch Elementary; one involving a student at Haynes Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student and three involving employees at Maude Moore Wood Elementary; one involving an employee at Maxdale Elementary; two involving students and five involving employees at Meadows Elementary; one involving an employee at Mountain View Elementary; two involving employees at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; two involving employees at Peebles Elementary; one involving an employee at Pershing Park Elementary; three involving students and one involving an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; two involving employees at Saegert Elementary; two involving employees at Skipcha Elementary; one involving an employee at Timber Ridge Elementary; three involving students and one involving an employee at Trimmier Elementary; three involving students and three involving employees at Venable Village Elementary; one involving a student at Willow Springs Elementary; one involving an employee at Charles Patterson Middle School; one involving an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; three involving employees at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving an employee at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; two involving students and one involving an employee at Manor Middle School; one involving a student and three involving employees at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Palo Alto Middle School; two involving employees at Smith Middle School; four involving students and one involving an employee at Ellison High School; two involving employees at Harker Heights High School; four involving students and two involving employees at Killeen High School; one involving a student at the KISD Career Center; one involving a student at Pathways; two involving employees at Shoemaker High School, and eight involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed four cases at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, three at Travis Middle School; three at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary; one at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary; and one at an administrative facility.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two cases at the Belton Early Childhood School; two at Charter Oak Elementary; three at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; one at Miller Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; three at Southwest Elementary; one at Sparta Elementary; two at Tarver Elementary; one at Belton Middle School; four at Lake Belton Middle School; four at North Belton Middle School; four at South Belton Middle School; 15 at Belton High School; one at Belton New Tech High School; nine at Lake Belton High School, and five at non-campus facilities.

BELL COUNTY VACCINE REGISTRATION

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Friday reported the deaths of a 66-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, a 95-year-old woman, an 86-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 302.

The health district also reported an additional 168 confirmed cases of the virus, increasing the county’s total to 20,471.

Of the total, 1,446 cases were active Friday, 18,723 patients have recovered and 152 were hospitalized, 30 of them on ventilators.

Of the 152, 99 are McLennan County residents.

At least 206 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 44% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 32% of available beds, which is well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The new confirmed cases involve three residents who range in age from 1 to 10; 17 who range in age from 11 to 17; 22 who range in age from 18 to 25; 10 who range in age from 26 to 29; 30 residents in their 30s; 19 in their 40s; 21 in their 50s; 24 in their 60s; 16 in their 70s; five who are 80 or older, and one whose age was unavailable.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Friday showed 54 active cases, 20 involving students, 26 involving staff, seven involving faculty and one involving a contractor, and 44 positive tests in the past seven days. Since Aug. 1, 1,878 have tested positive for the virus. Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive on Monday and is isolating. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester and must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing during the spring term.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed 17 active cases, nine involving students. In the past three weeks, 248 cases have been confirmed, 193 of which involve employees. Spring semester classes start on Monday. The college says it will continue to offer classes in blended-hybrid and online formats.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed cumulative totals of 189 students and 215 employees diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard showed one active case at Bell’s Hill Elementary; one at Cedar Ridge Elementary; one at Dean Highland Elementary; four at Lake Air Montessori; two at Mountainview Elementary; one at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at G.W. Carver Middle School, and four at Waco High School.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed one case involving a student and two involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; three involving students and four involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; three involving students at South Bosque Elementary; four involving students and two involving employees at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student at Woodway Elementary; two involving students and three involving employees at River Valley Intermediate; five involving students and four involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; seven involving students and three involving employees at Midway Middle School; 12 involving students and one involving an employee at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed two cases involving students at Lorena Primary School; five involving students and three involving employees at Lorena Elementary, and one involving a student and four involving employees at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two no active cases.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two cases at McGregor Primary School; three at McGregor Elementary; six at Isbill Junior High, and six at McGregor High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY VACCINE INFORMATION

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 2,195 confirmed cases Friday.

Of the total, 432 cases were active, 1,742 patients have recovered, and 21 have died.

State data, which includes Texas prison inmates, showed 3,716 total confirmed and 108 probable cases.

Of the total, 3,138 patients have recovered and 34 have died, according to state data.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling almost 21% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the county that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell County Judge Roger Miller says the restrictions are in effect in his county, but says he’s seeking an exemption from the governor’s office on bar closings.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 11 cases involving students and three involving employees at Cove High School; one involving an employee at Crossroads High; three involving students and one involving an employee at Cove Junior High; one involving a student and two involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; three involving students at Clements Parsons Elementary; four involving students and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at House Creek Elementary; three involving students and four involving employees at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and seven involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 10 cases at Gatesville High School, five involving students; three at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; 10 cases at Gatesville Intermediate, seven involving students; 13 at Gatesville Elementary, eight involving students; seven cases at Gatesville Primary, five involving students; three involving transportation employees, and one involving a maintenance employee.

The Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville was still locked down Friday with 106 active cases involving inmates, 14 involving employees, 507 inmates on restriction and 106 inmates in medical isolation.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported eight cases involving inmates and 31 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 140 inmates were on medical restriction and eight were isolated; 13 cases involving inmates and 23 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 235 inmates were restricted and 13 were isolated; 210 cases involving inmates and 90 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 733 inmates were medically restricted and 214 were medically isolated; 54 cases involving inmates and 31 involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 234 inmates were restricted and 54 were isolated, and four cases involving inmates and 22 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 148 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,181 confirmed and 62 probable cases on Friday.

Of the total, 1,033 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported 42 cases involving inmates and 24 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 694 inmates were restricted and 42 were isolated, and eight cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 23 inmates were restricted.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,128 confirmed and 208 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, 1,140 patients have recovered.

State data showed 31 residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 2,798 confirmed cases and 1,612 probable cases of the virus Friday according to state data.

Of the total, 3,350 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 68 deaths.

State data showed 63 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 734 confirmed and 136 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. At least 702 patients have recovered and 18 have died.

Freestone County had 649 confirmed and 311 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. Of the total, 842 patients have recovered and 25 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported four cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 299 inmates were medically restricted and four were isolated.

Hamilton County had 465 confirmed and 34 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. At least 408 patients have recovered and 18 have died.

Hill County had 1,940 confirmed and 360 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. At least 1,915 patients have recovered and 36 have died. The Hill College dashboard Friday showed no active cases. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed one case involving a student at Franklin Elementary; two involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Elementary; eight involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate; six involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Junior High, and nine involving students and three involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 728 confirmed and 88 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. At least 638 patients have recovered and 15 have died. The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club announced Friday they’re postponing Casino Night, which was scheduled for Feb. 20. “As we continue to see how things develop over the next few weeks, it will be determined when and if we are able to reschedule,” the organizations said in a press release. Updates will be provided on the chamber’s website.

Leon County had 610 confirmed and 205 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data. At least 684 patients have recovered and 26 have died.

Milam County had 936 confirmed and 641 probable cases of the virus Friday, according to state data, which showed 1,424 recoveries and 15 deaths. Local data showed 14 deaths.

Mills County had 275 confirmed and 20 probable cases of the virus Friday according to state data, which showed 219 patients have recovered and 12 have died.

Robertson County had 762 confirmed and 229 probable cases of the virus Friday according to state data, which showed 802 patients have recovered and 21 have died. Local data showed 10 deaths.

San Saba County had 365 confirmed and 99 probable cases Friday, according to state data, which showed at least 376 patients have recovered and 14 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five cases involving inmates and seven involving employees Friday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 47 inmates were restricted and five were medically isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.