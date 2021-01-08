Advertisement

Military spouse unemployment still struggle for many

Burdette has worked at Triple Impact Connections for almost a year. The company is focused on...
Burdette has worked at Triple Impact Connections for almost a year. The company is focused on hiring military spouses.(Courtesy Triple Impact Connections)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It can be a struggle for military spouses to find jobs, but through the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, more companies are promising to hire them.

Melissa Burdette, an Army wife, knows first hand how hard it can be for military spouses to find jobs. Burdette said when her husband was transferred to Fort Hood, he was deployed right away, and she wanted to find work.

Burdette said between all the moves, her credits and certifications didn’t transfer, making it difficult to get a degree. She also had been a stay-at-home mother to her daughter, so Burdette didn’t have any recent experience.

Burdette said many spouses are in the same position, and it’s difficult to find a job paying more than minimum wage.

“Military spouse, you move within three years, so it’s harder to find a job and people wanting to kind of invest in you if you’re leaving within three years,” Burdette said.

She was able to find a job, and Burdette has been working with Triple Impact Connections for almost a year. President and chair Bob Olds, who served in the military himself, said he’s worked for years to push more companies to hire military spouses.

“Triple Impact was formed to find jobs for military spouses, everything about us is geared towards the military spouse,” Olds said. “Now we’re an equal opportunity employer and we do employ other people. But the military spouse has priority.”

Burdette said the challenge of finding a job is something other military spouses know well.

“I still have friends right now that are struggling to find jobs, especially within their degree,” Burdette said. “They went to school, and they’re trying to find a job within their field, and they just get turned down job after job.”

Triple Impact Connections is part of the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership. There are now 500 companies in the partnership, after 86 new companies joined in December.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellison High School science teacher Cathy Falkner died Thursday night.
COVID-19 claims life of local high school science teacher
The woman was struck and killed after walking into the path of an oncoming car on East Rancier...
Woman struck, killed while crossing busy local street identified
Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Tyler. He may be driving a...
Alert issued for missing Texas man who may be in danger
Longtime Waco educator Lester McDowell died Thursday at the age of 69.
Longtime Central Texas educator dies at 69
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Gen. Mark Milley
Pelosi asks Pentagon chief about precautions with Trump and nuclear strikes

Latest News

District 14 VFW Commander Carlo Davis says alcohol sales are an important fundraising tool for...
COVID-19 restrictions force 3 local VFW posts to close again
Co-owner, Johnny Huang and his business partner played a waiting game for months as they waited...
Local arcade bar’s grand opening again delayed by COVID-19 restrictions
Jonathan Davis, 18, (center with ball) got the last rebound himself and put it back in for two...
‘It was a proud moment,’ coach says after area player with cerebral palsy scores first points of varsity career
The Temple Police Department said Thursday that it needs a few good men and women to fill...
Temple: Police department is hiring, chief says
The woman was struck and killed after walking into the path of an oncoming car on East Rancier...
Woman struck, killed while crossing busy local street identified