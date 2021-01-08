Military spouse unemployment still struggle for many

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It can be a struggle for military spouses to find jobs, but through the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, more companies are promising to hire them.

Melissa Burdette, an Army wife, knows first hand how hard it can be for military spouses to find jobs. Burdette said when her husband was transferred to Fort Hood, he was deployed right away, and she wanted to find work.

Burdette said between all the moves, her credits and certifications didn’t transfer, making it difficult to get a degree. She also had been a stay-at-home mother to her daughter, so Burdette didn’t have any recent experience.

Burdette said many spouses are in the same position, and it’s difficult to find a job paying more than minimum wage.

“Military spouse, you move within three years, so it’s harder to find a job and people wanting to kind of invest in you if you’re leaving within three years,” Burdette said.

She was able to find a job, and Burdette has been working with Triple Impact Connections for almost a year. President and chair Bob Olds, who served in the military himself, said he’s worked for years to push more companies to hire military spouses.

“Triple Impact was formed to find jobs for military spouses, everything about us is geared towards the military spouse,” Olds said. “Now we’re an equal opportunity employer and we do employ other people. But the military spouse has priority.”

Burdette said the challenge of finding a job is something other military spouses know well.

“I still have friends right now that are struggling to find jobs, especially within their degree,” Burdette said. “They went to school, and they’re trying to find a job within their field, and they just get turned down job after job.”

Triple Impact Connections is part of the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership. There are now 500 companies in the partnership, after 86 new companies joined in December.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.