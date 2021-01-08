Rain/snow expected Sunday

The potential for wintry weather in Central Texas continues to increase and a mixture of rain and snow is expected for most of the area Sunday as a strong storm system swings through. Temperatures before the snow moves in will be in the upper 30s and 40s but as snow starts to mix in, temperatures should fall and settle close to freezing. It’ll be when temperatures get close to freezing that we have the potential for some snow to accumulate. Rain chances start to go up after midnight Sunday and we’re expecting some scattered rain for the morning. As the system gets closer around lunch time, rain will then likely start to mix in with a few snow flakes. Temperatures close to the surface will be too warm for any accumulation around midday, but as more snow continues to melt, it’ll help to cool near-surface temperatures and accumulation may start during the afternoon. Cities and towns near and west of I-35 will see the rain/snow mix earlier than those east of I-35, but nearly the entire area is expected to at least see the wintry mix. In Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, northern Lampasas, northern Coryell, and northern McLennan County, heavy snowfall is possible and that could help to cool the atmosphere faster and cause higher accumulations. As of now, we’re expecting accumulations between a half-inch to two inches. There will be some spots that see accumulations only on elevated surfaces (mainly east of I-35), but there will likely be some spots where times of steady snow could push totals over two inches. When temperatures drop below freezing late Sunday night and Monday morning, untreated roadways may be slick so be prepared to give yourself extra time to get to work or school Monday morning.

While nearly all of Central Texas will have the potential for a rain/snow mixture Sunday, some may actually see just snowfall! (KWTX)

As far as the weather in advance of Sunday’s storm system goes, we’re expecting quiet but cold weather! Clouds will continue to march into the area today and we’re expecting numerous morning clouds to give way to a bit of late-day sunshine. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning only warm into the low 50s this afternoon. Skies stay partly cloudy tonight allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies keep highs near 50° Saturday too. After Sunday’s storm system moves out, we’ll have another string of cold mornings near and below freezing. Monday’s highs in the 40s should reach the 50s mid-week before 60s return as we lead into the weekend. Another cold front may arrive at some point next week, but it’s a bit too early to determine where.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.