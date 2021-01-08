Advertisement

Talking to your children about Capitol Hill riots

The images are hard to see, especially for children
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Riots and destruction, anger and fear, Americans watched an attack on the nation’s capital this week by supporters of the president.

The images are hard to see, especially for children.

“There are many teachable moments in this and it’s quite a challenge to show just enough of the information to teach on, but not so much that you create a sensation of children not feeling safe,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience Program at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

How much you tell the child depends on their age, maturity level and other factors. Then, you need to listen to what the child has to say.

“I think it’s important for parents to acknowledge to their kids, ‘I’m having some of the same feelings you are, too’ … assuring the child that this is a normal response to an abnormal circumstance,” Yeager said.

Limits are important, too. Make sure their exposure to current events isn’t overwhelming.

Year suggests taking steps to make your child feel safe, grounding them in the moment.

“Just because there are bad things going on around you, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s coming directly toward you,” he said.

Finally, let your child know they can always come to you to talk.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellison High School science teacher Cathy Falkner died Thursday night.
COVID-19 claims life of local high school science teacher
The woman was struck and killed after walking into the path of an oncoming car on East Rancier...
Woman struck, killed while crossing busy local street identified
Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Tyler. He may be driving a...
Alert issued for missing Texas man who may be in danger
Longtime Waco educator Lester McDowell died Thursday at the age of 69.
Longtime Central Texas educator dies at 69
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Gen. Mark Milley
Pelosi asks Pentagon chief about precautions with Trump and nuclear strikes

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a...
COVID-19 claims six more lives in Central Texas
AAA Texas: Winter Weather Driving Tips as Parts of Texas Brace for Possible Snow
AAA Texas: Winter Weather Driving Tips
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered