Temple: Police department is hiring, chief says

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department needs a few good men and women to fill several vacancies on the force.

On Thursday evening, at a city council meeting, Temple police Chief Shawn Reynolds gave council members an update on the squad, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the community.

During that discussion, Reynolds said the squad has 16 vacancies, and added that it’s becoming harder and harder to fill those each day.

“We have an age here of folks who are eligible to retire. So we are aging thru a number of officers,” he said.

“And while historically they may have stayed, you know, maybe weren’t ready, now there are a number of folks who have decided, ‘I’m not going to stick around anymore.’”

Information about joining the force is available online.

Reynolds was picked to head up the department back in May.

The Navy veteran was previously the deputy chief of police operations in Olathe, Kan.

