Tornado causes damage, displaces families in Houston suburb

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) - Officials say a tornado swept through a portion of a city in suburban Houston, displacing about 500 people from a damaged apartment complex.

The emergency management coordinator in Texas City says a strong storm swept through his community on Wednesday night, causing heavy damage to a 129-unit apartment complex.

A nearby convenience store and two schools were also damaged. The schools canceled classes on Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday the damage was caused by an EF1 tornado, which has wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

