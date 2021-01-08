Advertisement

Trestan Ebner tabbed Walter Camp second team All-American

Trestan Ebner
Trestan Ebner(AP Images)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Trestan Ebner earned his fourth All-America honor on Thursday, after being tabbed Walter Camp Second Team All-American as a kick returner. It is the 17th time a Baylor player has been named to the Walter Camp All-America Team, and the first as a kick returner.

This is the most recent accolade for Ebner, who has been named Second Team All-American (AFCA & Sporting News), the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, First Team All-Big 12 (AP), Second Team All-Big 12, Second Team All-Texas (DCTF) and Second Team All-Big 12 (Waco Tribune-Herald) for his play during the season.

The Henderson, Texas, native ended the year second in the Big 12 in kick return average (32.2) and first kick return touchdowns with his two in the season opener against Kansas. He was fourth in the Big 12 in all-purpose yards with 116.3 per game, a majority of those coming in the return game.

Against KU, Ebner compiled 272 all-purpose yards (third-most in program history) and four total touchdowns, two of his touchdowns were via kickoff return with one going for 100 yards and the other for 83 yards.

