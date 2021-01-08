Waco: City to smoke test sewer lines Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City of Waco crews will smoke test sewer lines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in an area along South 26th Street from Burnett Avenue to the Interstate 35 frontage road.

Workers left door hangers at homes and businesses in the area.

Crews will pump nontoxic smoke into the sewer system to check of leaks and other potential problems.

The smoke, which is made for the purpose, won’t leave residue or stains and very rarely enters buildings.

If smoke does enter a home or business, it may mean vents are inadequate or improperly installed; drain traps are dry, improperly installed or pipes, connections and seals of the drain system in and under structures are damaged, have missing plugs or are improperly installed.

The city advises residents who see smoke inside their home or business to contact a professional plumber.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.