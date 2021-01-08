Advertisement

Wall Street keeps rising on Democratic wins, stimulus hopes

Wall Street rallied to more record highs Thursday. (AP/file)
Wall Street rallied to more record highs Thursday. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST
(AP) - Wall Street rallied to more record highs Thursday as investors hope the Democratic sweep of Washington means more stimulus is on the way for the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Thursday after Congress confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election and Jon Ossoff was declared the winner of a Georgia runoff election, tipping control of the Senate to Democrats.

Investors and analysts are anticipating Congress will try to deliver $2,000 checks to most Americans, increase spending on infrastructure and take other measures to nurse the economy amid the worsening pandemic.

Treasury yields continued to climb.

