Winter Storm Watch for Sunday

As far as the weather in advance of Sunday’s storm system goes, we’re expecting quiet but cold weather! Clouds clear out a bit tonight and that allows temperatures to fall at or below the freezing mark tonight. For Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky and highs near 50°. Clouds start to build in again tomorrow night as our winter storm moves into the Lone Star State.

Sunday Summary: Confidence is increasing that Central Texas will see accumulating snowfall from Sunday’s winter storm.

Sunday Timeline: Temperatures before the snow moves in will be in the upper 30s and 40s but as snow starts to mix in, temperatures should fall and settle close to freezing. It’ll be when temperatures get close to freezing that we have the potential for some snow to accumulate. Rain chances start to go up after midnight Sunday and we’re expecting some scattered rain for the morning. As the system gets closer around lunch time, rain will then likely start to mix in with a few snow flakes. Temperatures close to the surface will be too warm for any accumulation around midday, but as more snow continues to melt, it’ll help to cool near-surface temperatures and accumulation may start during the afternoon. Cities and towns near and west of I-35 will see the rain/snow mix earlier than those east of I-35, but nearly the entire area is expected to at least see the wintry mix. In Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, northern Lampasas, northern Coryell, and northern McLennan County, heavy snowfall is possible and that could help to cool the atmosphere faster and cause higher accumulations. As of now, we’re expecting accumulations between a half-inch to two inches. There will be some spots that see accumulations only on elevated surfaces (mainly east of I-35), but there will likely be some spots where times of steady snow could push totals over two inches. When temperatures drop below freezing late Sunday night and Monday morning, untreated roadways may be slick so be prepared to give yourself extra time to get to work or school Monday morning.

snow timeline Central Texas (KWTX)

After Sunday’s storm system moves out, we’ll have another string of cold mornings near and below freezing. Monday’s highs in the 40s should reach the 50s mid-week before 60s return as we lead into the weekend. Another cold front may arrive at some point next week, but it’s a bit too early to determine where.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.