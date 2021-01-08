Advertisement

Woman struck, killed while crossing busy local street identified

The woman was struck and killed after walking into the path of an oncoming car on East Rancier...
The woman was struck and killed after walking into the path of an oncoming car on East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.(Eric Franklin)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST
KILLEEN Texas (KWTX) - Police Friday identified a woman who was struck and killed after walking into the path of an oncoming car on a busy local street Thursday evening in Killeen as Penn Moffitt Ford, 51.

Ford was thrown into a grassy area after she was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Malibu at around 6:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.

She died at the scene.

Investigators determined she was attempting to cross Rancier from the south side of the road when she was struck.

