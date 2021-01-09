A Chilly Night Ahead with Snow Showers For Your Sunday

It’ll be a chilly evening in Central Texas with temperatures in the 40′s to start. After sunset we dip to the low 40′s, with temperatures cooling off slowly due to the clouds moving in. These clouds of course will come from our winter storm system that’ll be moving in on Sunday. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect starting at 6am, and last through Monday 6am. We’ll have a few showers early in the morning, but if you live out near Highway 281 you’ll start seeing some light snow during that time.

By midday Sunday, most of us will be seeing some now with all of us seeing during the afternoon and evening. Heading into Monday, snow starts to die down with some flurries lingering west of I-35 at sunrise. As far as accumulations go, areas east of I-35 will mostly see 1 inch of snow, but the highest it could go for isolated areas is 3 inches. Around I-35, most areas will get over 1 inch of snow, with the highest being 3 inches in isolated areas. West of I-35, the average will be around 2 inches of snow, with the highest totals upwards of 5 inches. The areas with the highest totals possible for all of Central Texas will be San Saba, Mills, and Hamilton counties.

Going through Monday we stay cloudy with highs only in the low 40′s during the afternoon. Sunshine returns afterwards gradually warming us back to the mid 60′s by Thursday. A weak front moves through Friday to cool us back down into the upper 50′s and low 60′s for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.