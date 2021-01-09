Central Texas bracing for the potential of 1 - 4 inches of snow

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you are planning on driving in Central Texas Sunday through early Monday morning, driving conditions are expected to deteriorate as a winter storm moves through the area and a winter storm warning is in effect for much of the Lone Star State.

Early morning rain Sunday should switch to mostly snow by midday and continues into the early evening.

Accumulations of at least 1″ are expected area wide with totals over 4″ possible west of I-35.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday the placement of numerous resources on standby ahead of a winter weather event.

“I urge Texans in the path of this winter storm system to be mindful of changing weather conditions and take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Governor Abbott. “Stay off roadways and exercise extreme caution as this weather event makes its way across the state. Texas will continue to work with local officials to ensure they have the resources needed to respond.”

AAA is advising travelers before departing, to let others know their intended route, destination and estimated time of arrival especially in rural areas. AAA provided tips on how to drive during winter weather conditions.

- Keep your windshield wiper blades fresh. Many drivers change them every six months, especially before driving in bad weather.

- Keep your car’s windshield and rear-window defrosters in good working condition.

- Keep your windshield wiper blades fresh. Many drivers change them every six months, especially before driving in bad weather.

- Clear all snow and ice from the vehicle’s windows, roof, hood, trunk lid and any other covered areas. This will reduce risk, because it increases your visibility. Additionally, drivers around you won’t be blinded by snow blowing off your vehicle.

- Inflate Tires to the Correct Pressure. Check your tires’ air pressure when the tires are cool, because heat (from driving or the ambient temperature) can increase tire pressure readings by several pounds per square inch (psi).

- Check the Tread Depth. A tire’s ability to stop within a safe distance becomes compromised when its tread depth reaches 4/32 inch.

- Make sure headlights are on and give yourself plenty of time to stop.

- Never warm-up a vehicle inside an enclosed area.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.