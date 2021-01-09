Advertisement

Central Texas school districts determining using virtual learning on winter days

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - As most of Central Texas braces for a harsh winter cold front this weekend, many school districts are watching closely to see if there will be school or a snow day on Monday.

Some districts like Belton ISD say they’re considering different options, but no decisions will be made until early Monday morning.

“Our goal will be to make a decision by 5 a.m. so that we can turn around and communicate that decision out to the public shortly thereafter, said Karen Rudolph.

Rudolph says even before the school year began, they designated a number of snow days as make up days.

The decision was made so that if a winter storm were to hit Central Texas, they could make up classroom time if needed; meaning students would get a true snow day without having to worry if the district decides to shutter.

“I think with all the changes our community has had to face this year, it’s kind of a relief to know that an inclement weather day will still be exactly that,” Rudolph said.

“Our teachers and students are not gonna have to worry about handling school work if there happened to be bad weather happening.”

The same cannot be said for Copperas Cove ISD. Officials there say they handed out devices at the beginning of the year and are considering making any bad weather day a district-wide virtual day.

Chief of Instructional Support Nikki White says the technology is ready to go.

“We got CARES money through the city,” she said.

“So then, were able to use that money to buy laptops for a majority of our students.”

No matter which road districts decide to take on Monday, they say they’re fully prepared.

“I think every district has to make that decision based on their population,” White said.

“We feel confident that regardless of whether we’re face to face or virtual that students are well equipped for either or.”

For the first two weeks of the school year, the TEA had districts under an ADA harmless hold, meaning attendance would not factor into funding.

With the start of the new semester school districts are starting to have to turn attendance numbers into the state. That alone may change which outcome a given district uses.

