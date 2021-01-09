Advertisement

COVID-19 claims six more lives in Central Texas

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor while performing chest compression on a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By STAFF
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more McLennan County residents, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The six deaths include a 69-year-old African-American female, a 74-year-old white male, a 69-year-old white female, an 82-year-old white female, a 66-year-old white male and a 55-year-old white female.

The loss of these six individuals brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 308 in McLennan County.

123 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

The county reported 1,346 estimated active cases of the virus Saturday and 18,940 patients which have recovered.

146 patients were hospitalized Saturday and 20 are on ventilators.

