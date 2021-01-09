COVID-19 restrictions force 3 local VFW posts to close again

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - New COVID-19 restrictions prompted by high hospitalization rates have forced Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 9191 and 9192 in Killeen and Post 10377 in Belton to close.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced the restrictions, including bar closures, on Wednesday because of high hospitalization rates in the state Trauma Service Area that includes the county where at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling about 21% of available beds, sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The rollbacks mean bars for which alcohol accounts for 51% or more of sales, must close.

Under the order, restaurants and businesses must reduce capacity from 75% to 50% and elective surgeries are on hold.

The bar closure order affected 43 of the more than 300 bars in Bell County, three of which are Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts.

District 14 VFW Commander Carlo Davis says the posts shouldn’t be designated as bars.

“You talk about veteran suicide, over 22 a day commit suicide,” he said.

“The VFW provides that safe haven for our veterans and when you close the doors because of orders it’s really heartbreaking,” Davis said.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said it has made provisions for VFW Posts to close their bars while still keeping other areas of their facilities open.

Davis, however, said the alcohol sales are an important fundraising tool for VFW programs including mental health programs for veterans.

