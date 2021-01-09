Advertisement

Killeen: Pioneer Farmer’s Market continues despite COVID struggles

COVID-19 and the weather didn’t stop a handful of vendors from participating in the Pioneer Farmer’s Market Saturday morning in Killeen.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 and the weather didn’t stop a handful of vendors from participating in the Pioneer Farmer’s Market Saturday morning in Killeen.

Visitors were able to purchase baked goods, face masks, candles and items to keep them warm.

Organizers say even with business running slow due to the pandemic and the wintry weather, they’re happy to still be standing.

“I mean, business has been really good,” said Heike Noble.

“A lot of customers have tried to come out. We’ve had some good and some bad days, but we’re thankful for every customer that comes out.”

Anyone that missed the market can find it every Saturday at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

