Local community mourning death of beloved teacher
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local elementary school teacher passed away according to the school’s facebook post.
Shelley Beeson died early Saturday morning.
“It is with a very heavy heart posting this message,” said the Bosqueville Elementary school.
“Please continue to pray for her family during this very difficult time. She will be missed tremendously! We love you Ms. Shelley.”
