Local community mourning death of beloved teacher

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local elementary school teacher passed away according to the school’s facebook post.

For those that do not receive Dojo messages. It is with a very heavy heart posting this message. Ms. Shelley passed... Posted by Bosqueville Elementary on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Shelley Beeson died early Saturday morning.

“It is with a very heavy heart posting this message,” said the Bosqueville Elementary school.

“Please continue to pray for her family during this very difficult time. She will be missed tremendously! We love you Ms. Shelley.”

