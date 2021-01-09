Parrish man accused of participating in riots at U.S. Capitol arrested in Pinellas County

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A Parrish man caught on camera carrying a lectern during riots at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested.

36-year-old Adam Johnson has been arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. The sheriff’s office provided his booking photo to ABC7.

Adam Johnson booked into Pinellas County Jail (Source: PCSO (Pinellas County Jail (Source: PCSO)

The picture shows that Johnson took part in all the mayhem in Washington D.C. Trump supporters were rioting inside and outside of the Capitol building. A local pastor and a neighbor of Johnson says they couldn’t believe what they saw on Wednesday.

Johnson was booked into the jail just after 9p.m. Friday night. He’s being held in the jail. U.S. Marshals will take over Johnson’s case. Johnson could not be reached for comment.

