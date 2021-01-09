Sunny and Cool For Saturday with Snow Arriving on Sunday

We’ll have lots of sunshine to start the weekend, but it’ll stay on the cool side. Temperatures hit the mid 40′s by lunchtime, with highs in the low 50′s this afternoon. We stay dry and chilly going through the night, with Winter Storm Watches going into effect as we head into Sunday morning. Those will last through late Sunday Evening.

Light snow will start moving into northern portions of Mills, Hamilton, and Bosque counties just before sunrise. Otherwise we’ll have a few spotty showers near and just west of I-35 to start the day. By midday, most areas of Central Texas will start seeing some light snow, with more of a rain/snow mix near Milam and Robertson counties. That will continue through the late night hours, with everything clearing out by sunrise on Monday. As far as accumulations go, over an inch of snow looks to fall west of I-35, but areas near Highway 281 may get upwards of 2 inches. Areas east of I-35 could see up to one inch of snow.

For the work week we’ll have sunshine return to the area, gradually warming up throughout the week. We’ll start the week cold in the low 40′s on Monday, but highs return to the 60′s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.