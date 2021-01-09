Teenage girl arrested after fire destroys area self-storage facility

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) – A 13-year-old girl was arrested Friday in connection with a fire on Sept. 17 in Groesbeck that destroyed a self-storage facility in the 200 block of East Jacinto Street.

Investigators identified the teenager as a possible suspect and the girl “subsequently admitted to causing the fire,” police said in A Facebook post.

Groesbeck police also arrested a 15-year-old boy on Friday in connection with a vehicle break-in on Dec. 1 in the 800 block of Walker Street and another vehicle burglary on Dec. 9 in the 900 block of West Angeline.

The boy admitted to the break-ins, police said.

The two teenagers were transferred to the custody of the Limestone County Juvenile Probation Department for placement in a juvenile detention facility, police said.

Their names weren’t released because of their ages.

