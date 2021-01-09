Advertisement

Temple: 8th annual Arches Resolution Run draws hundreds

More than 200 people laced up their shoes and hit the ground running as part of the 8th annual...
More than 200 people laced up their shoes and hit the ground running as part of the 8th annual Arches Resolution Run Saturday afternoon.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - More than 200 people laced up their shoes and hit the ground running as part of the 8th annual Arches Resolution Run Saturday afternoon.

Over the last ten months, most of the 5Ks around central Texas had been done virtually due to covid-19. That prompted the city to plan a different format for this race.

We did a staggered start,” said Tracy Klusacek, athletic coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation.

“Intervals of three seconds, so they’ll start in single file in two separate lines. Another thing we’re doing is we’re not doing an awards ceremony after the race. It kind of takes away from being with your family and friends but it at least keeps everyone from gathering together in a large group.”

With the rules in place, organizers were surprised to see a massive turnout. Many runners are applauding the planning it to took keep everyone safe.

“I think it means a lot,” said Jace Knauth.

“Not many cities are willing to do a race like this. I hope a lot more start like this because I love the format and starting system they have.”

A system that Klusacek and others are hopeful to use moving forward...

“We wanted to ensure that we’re trying to be a safe as possible. People that have registered and have spoken to us are just extremely ecstatic that they can actually run with people while separated outside. It’s just a different atmosphere from having to do it on your own in a virtual format.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say driver of Dodge Charger was driving over 100 miles-per-hour.
Car driving over 100 miles-per-hour causes three car crash
As snow continues to fall here in Central Texas many school districts have changed their way of...
Central Texas area closures due to winter weather
Snow has overtaken nearly the entire area and will continue through the remainder of the day...
Central Texas Winter Weather Conditions
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering a free vaccination clinic for Phase...
McLennan county health district to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Accumulations of at least 1" are expected area wide with totals over 4" possible west of I-35.
Central Texas bracing for the potential of 1 - 4 inches of snow

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Sunday Night FastCast
Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Killeen
Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Texas DSHS announces COVID-19 vaccine hub sites to simplify appointment
In the aftermath of last Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. capitol, many are wondering which could...
Killeen: Political science professor weighs in on probability of Trump being removed by the 25th Amendment or impeachment
Fort Hood main gate.
Delayed reporting for military, DA civilians at Fort Hood Monday