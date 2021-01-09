Temple: 8th annual Arches Resolution Run draws hundreds

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - More than 200 people laced up their shoes and hit the ground running as part of the 8th annual Arches Resolution Run Saturday afternoon.

Over the last ten months, most of the 5Ks around central Texas had been done virtually due to covid-19. That prompted the city to plan a different format for this race.

We did a staggered start,” said Tracy Klusacek, athletic coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation.

“Intervals of three seconds, so they’ll start in single file in two separate lines. Another thing we’re doing is we’re not doing an awards ceremony after the race. It kind of takes away from being with your family and friends but it at least keeps everyone from gathering together in a large group.”

With the rules in place, organizers were surprised to see a massive turnout. Many runners are applauding the planning it to took keep everyone safe.

“I think it means a lot,” said Jace Knauth.

“Not many cities are willing to do a race like this. I hope a lot more start like this because I love the format and starting system they have.”

A system that Klusacek and others are hopeful to use moving forward...

“We wanted to ensure that we’re trying to be a safe as possible. People that have registered and have spoken to us are just extremely ecstatic that they can actually run with people while separated outside. It’s just a different atmosphere from having to do it on your own in a virtual format.”

