Advertisement

Bell County seeing deterioration in roads conditions

Bell County road conditions are deteriorating.
Bell County road conditions are deteriorating.(Eric Franklin)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY (KWTX) - The Bell County Crisis Response Division, Bob Reinhard posted an update on what he described as “deterioration in road conditions in areas throughout the County.” This is their road condition reports as of 3:30 pm in the following areas:

West Bell County

Chaparral Road, west of Feather Line (ice forming on the road surface)

IH-14 Eastbound at Nolanville Hill (ice forming on the road surface) TxDot Notified

FM 2410 at Elf Trail (ice forming on the road surface and deamed impassable by DPS) Tx Dot notified

State Highway 36 long bridge over Leon River (ice forming on road surface) TxDot notified

State Highway 36 and State Highway 317 both have reports of ice forming in various areas. TxDot notified

Central Bell County

Flyover at IH-35 and IH-14 (ice forming on road surface) TxDot Notified

East Bell County

State Highway 36 overpass above FM 93 (ice forming on the road surface) TxDot notified

State Highway 320 in far East Bell County (ice forming on the road surface) TxDot notified

North Bell County

Overpass above IH-35 in Troy (Ice forming on road surface) TxDot notifed

We ask that if you do not have to be out, please stay home and avoid traveling. In the event that you do have to venture out, please take extra time to reach your destination and slow down. Increase your distance between you and the vehicles in front of you, and allow extra stopping distance when approaching intersections and vehicles stopped in front of you. Starting to slow early will allow motorist to use minimal braking and not lock their tires up causing the vehicle to slide instead of stopping. Gradually accelerate from a stop keeping tires from spinning.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department will continue to monitor road conditions as we move through the day and overnight.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say driver of Dodge Charger was driving over 100 miles-per-hour.
Car driving over 100 miles-per-hour causes three car crash
As snow continues to fall here in Central Texas many school districts have changed their way of...
Central Texas area closures due to winter weather
Snow has overtaken nearly the entire area and will continue through the remainder of the day...
Central Texas Winter Weather Conditions
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering a free vaccination clinic for Phase...
McLennan county health district to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Accumulations of at least 1" are expected area wide with totals over 4" possible west of I-35.
Central Texas bracing for the potential of 1 - 4 inches of snow

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Sunday Night FastCast
Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Killeen
Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Texas DSHS announces COVID-19 vaccine hub sites to simplify appointment
In the aftermath of last Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. capitol, many are wondering which could...
Killeen: Political science professor weighs in on probability of Trump being removed by the 25th Amendment or impeachment
Fort Hood main gate.
Delayed reporting for military, DA civilians at Fort Hood Monday