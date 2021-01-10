Car driving over 100 miles-per-hour causes three car crash

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - According to Robinson Police, they along with multiple other agencies received calls about a red-colored Dodge Charger speeding over a hundred miles an hour on the I-35 interstate.

Police determined the Charger struck two vehicles on the interstate causing them to spin out.

On the second hit, the Charger rolled multiple times.

Only minor injuries were reported from the passengers in the two vehicles that were hit. The driver of the Charger, a man in his 20′s is now in the hospital.

Police say the investigation is on-going and charges are pending.

