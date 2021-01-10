Advertisement

Car driving over 100 miles-per-hour causes three car crash

Police say driver of Dodge Charger was driving over 100 miles-per-hour.
Police say driver of Dodge Charger was driving over 100 miles-per-hour.(London Grimm)
By STAFF
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - According to Robinson Police, they along with multiple other agencies received calls about a red-colored Dodge Charger speeding over a hundred miles an hour on the I-35 interstate.

Police determined the Charger struck two vehicles on the interstate causing them to spin out.

On the second hit, the Charger rolled multiple times.

Only minor injuries were reported from the passengers in the two vehicles that were hit. The driver of the Charger, a man in his 20′s is now in the hospital.

Police say the investigation is on-going and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As snow continues to fall here in Central Texas many school districts have changed their way of...
Central Texas area closures due to winter weather
Snow has overtaken nearly the entire area and will continue through the remainder of the day...
Central Texas Winter Weather Conditions
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering a free vaccination clinic for Phase...
McLennan county health district to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Accumulations of at least 1" are expected area wide with totals over 4" possible west of I-35.
Central Texas bracing for the potential of 1 - 4 inches of snow

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Sunday Night FastCast
Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Killeen
Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Texas DSHS announces COVID-19 vaccine hub sites to simplify appointment
In the aftermath of last Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. capitol, many are wondering which could...
Killeen: Political science professor weighs in on probability of Trump being removed by the 25th Amendment or impeachment
Fort Hood main gate.
Delayed reporting for military, DA civilians at Fort Hood Monday